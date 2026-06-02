Majithia Will Not Flee, Will Fight Legally: Wife

Akali Dal MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia defends her husband, Bikram Singh Majithia, stating he will legally challenge the police case against him and has not fled the country, despite allegations of forcibly releasing a detainee and a subsequent lookout circular.

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points Ganieve Kaur Majithia asserts her husband, Bikram Singh Majithia, will fight the police case legally and has not fled.

A lookout circular has been issued against Bikram Singh Majithia, but his wife claims his passport is already deposited in court.

Kaur accuses Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of targeting Majithia with false cases and coercive actions.

Majithia allegedly stormed a police station to forcibly release a detainee, leading to the current legal battle.

Kaur stresses the importance of the judiciary in protecting democracy against political vendettas.

Days after a police case was registered against Bikram Singh Majithia and others for allegedly attempting to release a detainee from police custody, his wife and Akali Dal MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia on Tuesday said that her husband has neither fled nor would he flee, saying he remains engaged with his legal team and would pursue the matter through courts.

Former Punjab minister and senior Akali leader Majithia, along with several others, has been booked for allegedly storming into a police station in Amritsar on Sunday to forcibly release a detainee.

Majithia's Wife Rebuts Chief Minister's Remarks

Kaur also rebutted what she termed "misleading" and "irresponsible" remarks by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann against Majithia.

Her remarks came shortly after Mann called Majithia a "paper tiger" and alleged that "rowdyism" was in his blood.

The authorities have issued a lookout circular against Majithia, who has not been arrested yet, to prevent him from leaving the country.

Kaur, however, said the chief minister should stop misleading people through claims of a lookout circular against Majithia.

She claimed that Majithia's passport had already been deposited in a court and the chief minister, Punjab Police and the investigating agencies were fully aware of this fact.

"Majithia has neither fled nor would he flee. He has never been afraid nor would he ever be," Kaur said in a statement.

According to her, Majithia is exercising his legal rights and remains engaged with his legal team in pursuing the matter through courts.

Allegations of Political Vendetta

She also claimed that Punjab and the people of Majitha, the Assembly segment in Amritsar district she represents, stand firmly behind her husband in his fight against what she termed police "high-handedness" carried out at the behest of Chief Minister Mann.

Kaur alleged that during his more than four years in office, Mann focused on targeting his political opponents, including Majithia, through false cases and coercive actions rather than addressing the governance issues.

She also claimed that a false case has been registered against Majithia out of frustration over his growing popularity and political rise, particularly after the recent municipal council elections.

Kaur alleged that police officers were made to issue false statements and conduct misleading press conferences, and said these actions had exposed the truth before the people of Punjab.

Call for Focus on Governance

Accusing the government of attempting to malign Majithia's image and weaken the Shiromani Akali Dal, she said the people of Punjab would hold accountable those spending public resources on such campaigns.

Kaur maintained that Majithia has complete faith in the legal process and would continue to challenge the government's actions through lawful and democratic means.

She also advised Mann to focus on law and order, corruption, rising debt, gangsterism and violent crimes instead of targeting his political rivals.

"Punjab is suffering due to deteriorating law and order, but Bhagwant Mann seems to think only about Majitha day and night," she said.

Despite what she termed government pressure during the municipal elections, Majithia continued to receive strong public support, Kaur claimed.

According to her, Mann had been rattled by the political response generated by Majithia's opposition to the government's actions.

Kaur also said that the people of Majitha and Punjab stood firmly behind Bikram Majithia because he always stood with them in their joys and hardships.

She stressed the importance of the judiciary in protecting democracy, constitutional rights and the rule of law, particularly when governments resort to what she termed political vendetta.

"Regardless of how much political pressure is exerted, the people of Majitha have neither been intimidated nor bowed down, and they never will. This fight for democracy and Punjab's honour will be fought with even greater determination," she said.

Majithia, along with around 60 people, allegedly stormed the Majitha police station on Sunday, searched the rooms "in utter disregard of law" and caused damage to case files, police said on Monday.

The action followed the arrest of an individual named Jobanpreet Singh.

After the incident, police formed an SIT and said that action would be taken against those involved regardless of their status.