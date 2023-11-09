News
Mahua writes to Speaker, alleges breach of privilege

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 09, 2023 15:49 IST
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, claiming there was a 'serious breach of privilege' after a private news channel accessed a confidential draft report of a parliamentary panel on her alleged unethical conduct.

IMAGE: TMC MP Mahua Moitra. Photograph: ANI Photo

Posting a copy of her letter to the speaker on 'X', Moitra said, 'Have not received any replies from my previous letter to Hon'ble Lok Sabha Speaker but am placing this on record anyway.'

 

'There is clearly a total breakdown of all due process and rules of the Lok Sabha. Your inaction and lack of response to my previous complaints is also unfortunate,' she said.

'However, as a matter of record, I wish to bring this egregious breach to your urgent attention,' Moitra said.

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee looking into the allegations against Moitra is meeting later on Thursday to adopt its draft report which is likely to be hotly contested by opposition members of the panel.

The committee is learnt to have recommended Moitra's expulsion from the Lower House of Parliament on the grounds of 'unethical conduct' having an impact on national security.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
