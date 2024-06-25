Mahua, Pratima, Sagarika Meet Atishi

Before she was hospitalised on Tuesday, June 25, morning, three Trinamool Congress MPs met Delhi's Water Minister Atishi on Monday, the fourth day of her indefinite fast over the water scarcity in the capital, and assured her they would raise the issue in Parliament.

The TMC delegation -- Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose, Mahua Moitra, the Lok Sabha MP from Krishnanagar, and Pratima Mondal, the Lok Sabha MP from Jaynagar -- met the Aam Aadmi Party leader at the protest site where she sat on indefinite fast on Friday, alleging that Haryana was not releasing Delhi's rightful share of water in the Yamuna.

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress MPs Mahua Moitra, Sagarika Ghose and Pratima Mondal meet Delhi Water Minister Atishi during her indefinite hunger strike over the Delhi water crisis. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh were also present at the meeting. Photograph: ANI Photo

"We have come here to support Atishiji. The water scarcity being faced by 30 lakh people of Delhi is only because of the BJP, because as per the treaty between Delhi and Haryana, they should give 613 MGD (million gallons per day) water every day, but Haryana is giving 100 MGD water less," Mahua told reporters.

"One MGD water meets the needs of around 28,000 people. Delhi's population has grown by three times since 1994. People are facing this water crisis and the BJP government in Haryana is to be blamed," Mahua said.

"We will raise this issue in Parliament and we hope that this struggle will get the people of Delhi their rightful share of water," the TMC MP said.

According to Atishi, Delhi has been getting 100 MGD water less for the last three weeks.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com