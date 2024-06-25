News
Fasting Atishi hospitalised as blood sugar drops

Fasting Atishi hospitalised as blood sugar drops

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 25, 2024 09:27 IST
Delhi Water Minister Atishi was hospitalised early Tuesday after her health deteriorated due to her indefinite fast to demand water for the national capital amid its ongoing crisis, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party said in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Delhi Water Minister Atishi shares a video message during the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) indefinite hunger strike, in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

It said in a post on 'X' that the minister was admitted to the emergency ICU at the Lok Nayak Hospital.

 

'Water Minister Atishi's health deteriorates. Her blood sugar level dropped to 43 at midnight and to 36 at 3 AM, after which LNJP Hospital doctors advised immediate hospitalisation,' the party said.

'She has not eaten anything for the last five days and is on an indefinite hunger strike demanding Haryana government to release Delhi's share of water. She's been admitted in the emergency ICU at LNJP. We pray for her speedy recovery,' it said.

Atishi began her hunger strike on June 21.

