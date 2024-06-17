Delhi water crisis BJP-made, says AAP; BJP protests

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and MPs along with party workers on Monday staged demonstrations across Delhi slamming the Aam Aadmi Party government over the water crisis in the city.

IMAGE: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and party workers stage a protest against the ongoing water crisis, at Moti Nagar, in New Delhi on June 17, 2024. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Carrying bottles of dirty water, the BJP protesters raised slogans against the AAP government and smashed 'matkas' (earthen pitchers) as a mark of protest over water scarcity in the national capital.

They also alleged that people were getting sick after being forced to drink dirty water from the taps.

At a protest in Geeta Colony, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva claimed that Haryana was releasing Delhi's full share of water into Yamuna.

"This water gets stolen by tanker mafia after it enters Delhi because the ministers and MLAs of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party are hand in glove with them," Sachdeva charged.

He said the Delhi BJP will continue to protest against the AAP government till people get adequate water.

The party has been in power for the last 10 years but people are getting contaminated water, he said.

Party MPs Manoj Tiwari, Bansuri Swaraj, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Praveen Khandelwal and Yogendra Chandolia also participated in the protests held at different places.

North East Delhi MP Tiwari, protesting along with party leaders and workers in Mukherjee Nagar, slammed water minister Atishi alleging theft by tanker mafia.

New Delhi MP Swaraj alleged AAP was elected by the Delhi people to work for them but the party was involved in publicity and corruption only.

"It is so unfortunate that the government that used to talk about giving free water, during their rule, Delhi is struggling for water. This is the voice of the people of Delhi who are in a dire state. They are suffering because the AAP government has not done a single thing to conduct any repair work for Delhi Jal Board's infrastructure in the last decade," she said during a protest in Moti Nagar.

Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal alleged that AAP wanted the water crisis to persist so that it could remain involved in politics over the issue. PTI VIT

Meanwhile, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the water crisis in Delhi was orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Addressing a press conference, Singh accused the saffron party of hatching a conspiracy against the residents of the national capital.

"We believe, 'pyase ko paani pilane se zyada punya ka kaam nahi hota,' and there is no bigger sin than stopping water.

"I am saying there is a BJP-sponsored water crisis. BJP wants no water for Delhi people and there are doing all conspiracies to ensure it," Singh alleged.

He said the Delhi gets water from Haryana, and when the BJP-ruled state does not give the required water, it leads to a shortage.

"We are not getting water as per our demand. When we request the Haryana government, they don't listen. We request the LG but he doesn't do the required work," he claimed.

Several areas in the national capital have been reeling under a water crisis for weeks, with little to no supply, and shortage being met by private water tankers.