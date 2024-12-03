News
Mahayuti to drop ministers facing graft charges: Sena leader

Mahayuti to drop ministers facing graft charges: Sena leader

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 03, 2024 23:57 IST
A broad consensus has emerged among top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and other Mahayuti allies to drop ministers facing serious allegations of corruption in the new government, a Shiv Sena leader said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena leader Kiran Pawaskar. Photograph: Courtesy @shivsenaofc on X

He said a decision on the allocation of portfolios will be finalised only after BJP legislators elect their legislature party leader on Wednesday.

The new government is scheduled to take oath on December 5 at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders.

 

"During a meeting with top BJP leaders in Delhi about Cabinet portfolios, a broad consensus emerged to drop individuals who have served as ministers and are facing serious corruption allegations," said Shiv Sena leader Kiran Pawaskar.

It's a kind of report card the BJP's top brass has sought, he told reporters in Mumbai.

Mahayuti leaders Devendra Fadnavis, outgoing chief minister Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar who heads the Nationalist Congress Party, had visited Delhi last week.

Pawaskar stressed the importance of appointing individuals with a clean record to ministerial posts.

"There was no dispute among Mahayuti allies. The only thing we stressed is that those individuals with a clean track record who do not face corruption charges or are tainted should be given cabinet berths. The people of Maharashtra have given us a strong mandate, and they naturally expect ministers of high integrity," he added.

Speaking on the chief minister's post, Pawaskar said numbers always matter in politics.

"It is natural for the BJP to claim the top post due to the massive mandate they received. Their MLAs likely share the same sentiments," he said.

During his CM stint, Eknath Shinde showed his commitment to serving people.

His 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' has left an indelible mark which cannot be touched by anyone, including Shinde's successor, Pawaskar added.

Providing an update on Shinde's health, Pawaskar said Shinde was unwell earlier but now he is feeling fine.

"There is no disappointment or rift within the Mahayuti," he added.

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, won 230 out of 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
