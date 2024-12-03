News
Home  » News » Ahead of Maha swearing-in, Shinde taken to hospital

Source: PTI
Last updated on: December 03, 2024 14:27 IST
Caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde was taken to a private hospital in the city on Tuesday morning for a "routine check-up", a close aide said.

IMAGE: Eknath Shinde. Photograph: ANI Photo

"I am fine, do not worry," Shinde told reporters as he was driven to Jupiter Hospital.

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant said it was a "routine check-up", and Shinde would return to his official residence `Varsha' in Mumbai afterwards.

 

"He has had throat infection, weakness and fever. He would be undergoing a blood test," Samant added.

Shinde, whose party is a constituent of the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition, has been unwell for the last few days, and staying at his private residence here.

His decision to head to his village Dare in Satara district last Friday had sparked speculation that he was unhappy over the way the new Mahayuti government was shaping up.

His aides, however, said he was not well and put it down to the exertion during the campaign for the last month's Maharashtra assembly elections.

