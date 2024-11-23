News
Home  » News » Results show to whom Sena, NCP belong: Mahayuti leaders

Results show to whom Sena, NCP belong: Mahayuti leaders

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 23, 2024 17:59 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the results of the assembly elections were historic, and they decided to whom the Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena belong.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde offers sweets to NCP leader and state Deputy CM Ajit Pawar while BJP leader and state Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis looks on during a press conference as the Mahayuti is set to form the government in the state, at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Holding a joint press conference in Mumbai as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party coalition was poised to win a massive victory, the leaders of the Mahayuti assured that the next government will be formed smoothly.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the people rejected politics of appeasement and responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Hai toh Safe Hai' message of unity.

 

NCP chief and deputy CM Ajit Pawar averred that the ruling alliance will not get carried away by the landslide win, and will bring financial discipline.

Referring to the poor showing of the rival factions, both Shinde and Ajit Pawar said the results showed to whom the Shiv Sena and NCP belong.

"After all the results are declared, our MLAs will come to Mumbai, and all three parties will elect their leaders," Fadnavis said.

Shinde pointed out that the three parties had finalised their seat-sharing amicably, and said the government formation process would not face any hinderance.

They learnt lessons from the Lok Sabha debacle and took corrective steps, Ajit Pawar said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
