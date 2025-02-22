HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Maharashtra suspends state bus services to Karnataka

Maharashtra suspends state bus services to Karnataka

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 22, 2025 21:34 IST

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Saturday ordered the suspension of the state transport buses to Karnataka after an Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was attacked.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sarnaik said the MSRTC bus, which was plying from Bengaluru to Mumbai, was attacked in Chitradurga in Karnataka on Friday night by pro-Kannada activists.

 

They also blackened the face of driver Bhaskar Jadhav and assaulted him, the minister said.

Sarnaik said the bus services won't be resumed unless the Karnataka government makes its stand clear on the issue.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
