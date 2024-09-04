News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 63 bus depots shut across Maharashtra due to MSRTC strike

63 bus depots shut across Maharashtra due to MSRTC strike

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 04, 2024 12:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The strike by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees for salary hike and other demands entered the second day on Wednesday, which continued to cripple the services and cause inconvenience to lakhs of passengers, especially ahead of the Ganesh festival.

IMAGE: An empty bus at Parel bus depot in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

The employees are demanding salary parity with state government employees, seeking a pay scale adjustment to match that of their counterparts in the state sector.

An MSRTC spokesperson said that due to the strike called by the action committee of 11 trade unions, 63 of its total 251 bus depots, 63 were completely shut, 73 were partially shut and the remaining 115 were fully operational.

 

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has convened a meeting with MSRTC trade union leaders at the Sahyadri Guest House on Wednesday evening in a bid to resolve the issue.

Due to the strike the passengers across the state are facing inconvenience.

Besides the regular services, the operations of the MSRTC's extra Ganesh festival special buses was also affected.

The 10-day festival is starting on September 7.

A total of 5,000 extra festival special buses, including 4,300 services booked by groups, were scheduled to operate between September 3 and 7 from Mumbai, Thane and Palghar divisions, MSRTC officials said.

More than 1,000 such buses were scheduled to depart for Konkan on Wednesday.

The MSRTC administration said that an industrial court has declared the strike as illegal and instructed the trade unions and employees to resume work.

The corporation has also instructed local authorities to file FIRs against individuals obstructing employees willing to join duty and video record such incidents.

In response to the strike's impact, the MSRTC is considering the appointment of drivers and other staff on long-term agreements to ensure uninterrupted service.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bus Strike Ahead Of Ganesh Festival
Bus Strike Ahead Of Ganesh Festival
Yeh Hai India: Mumbai Buses Go Electric
Yeh Hai India: Mumbai Buses Go Electric
'When were obstacles ever placed in the way of Hindu festivals?'
'When were obstacles ever placed in the way of Hindu festivals?'
Naidu Uses A JCB To Meet Flood Affected
Naidu Uses A JCB To Meet Flood Affected
Four Indians charred to death in US road accident
Four Indians charred to death in US road accident
Services sector activity hits 5-month high in Aug
Services sector activity hits 5-month high in Aug
Manipur DGP Visits Drone-Bomb Area
Manipur DGP Visits Drone-Bomb Area

More like this

MSRTC strike disrupts Ganesh festival travel statewide

MSRTC strike disrupts Ganesh festival travel statewide

The Last Double Decker Bus Ride

The Last Double Decker Bus Ride

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances