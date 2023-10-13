News
Rediff.com  » News » Maharashtra speaker cannot defeat orders of this court: SC

Maharashtra speaker cannot defeat orders of this court: SC

Source: PTI
October 13, 2023 14:42 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday came down hard on the Maharashtra assembly speaker for the delay in deciding the plea for disqualification of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and several MLAs, saying the speaker ”cannot defeat the orders” of the top court.

IMAGE: Rahul Narvekar, after his election as Maharashtra assembly speaker on July 3, 2022, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo/Rediff archives

”Somebody has to advise the speaker that he cannot defeat the orders of the Supreme Court,” a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to apprise the court about the timeline for deciding the issue.

 

A visibly irked CJI said decision on disqualification pleas has to be taken before the next assembly elections or the whole process will become infructuous.

The bench said if it is not satisfied with the timeline of the speaker then it would direct that the decision be taken within two months.

”The writ of this court has to run when there is a decision contrary to the Constitution  of India,” the bench said, indicating that it may hear the plea on Monday or Tuesday.

On September 18, the top court had directed the Maharashtra assembly speaker to spell out the timeline for adjudication of the disqualification petitions against Shinde and other MLAs.

