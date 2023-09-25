News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maharashtra speaker to hear Shiv Sena disqualification pleas on Oct 13

Maharashtra speaker to hear Shiv Sena disqualification pleas on Oct 13

Source: PTI
September 25, 2023 17:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

After hearing arguments from Shiv Sena factions led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has decided to conduct the official hearing on disqualification petitions against the MLAs of the Shinde group on October 13, advocate Anil Sakhare, who is representing the CM, said on Monday.

IMAGE: It's Uddhav Thackeray versus Eknath Shinde.

The Shiv Sena split in June last year following a rebellion by Shinde, who went on to become CM after unseating the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

 

The Thackeray faction had sought disqualification of several MLAs, including Shinde, under anti-defection laws.

Speaking to reporters on the Vidhan Bhavan premises, Sakhare said, "Speaker Narwekar heard our arguments as we are opposed to clubbing of all the petitions filed before him. Our demand is to conduct independent hearings of those petitions.”

"The speaker may announce the schedule of the hearings in the next couple of days. The first hearing will commence on October 13. Official arguments will be made regarding the hearing of all the petitions together or separately," Sakhare added.

He said there was no official hearing during the day and only the procedural part was decided.

Responding to a query on the issue, Sakhare said the Thackeray faction wants to club all petitions together and conduct a hearing, whereas the Shinde group is against such a proposal.

Disqualification petitions have been filed against 39 MLAs, Sakhare informed.

After the split in the Shiv Sena, the party name and symbol was given to the Shinde group, while the faction led by Thackeray was christened Shiv Sena (UBT).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sena disqualification: Maha Speaker 'not to hurry'
Sena disqualification: Maha Speaker 'not to hurry'
'Eknath Shinde is dispensable now'
'Eknath Shinde is dispensable now'
'One minister threatened Shinde saheb'
'One minister threatened Shinde saheb'
Gold is gold, had tears in my eyes: Smriti gets candid
Gold is gold, had tears in my eyes: Smriti gets candid
With visas for World Cup in limbo, PCB writes to ICC
With visas for World Cup in limbo, PCB writes to ICC
'C-295 to be backbone of tactical airlift capability'
'C-295 to be backbone of tactical airlift capability'
Demand for frontline jobs decreased by 17.5% in FY23
Demand for frontline jobs decreased by 17.5% in FY23
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Salman-Shah Rukh Pray With Eknath Shinde

Salman-Shah Rukh Pray With Eknath Shinde

SC directs Maha speaker to set timeline on Sena split

SC directs Maha speaker to set timeline on Sena split

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances