Maharashtra Government Enforces POSH Act For Workplace Safety

Following a concerning incident at a Nashik TCS unit, the Maharashtra government is reinforcing the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act to ensure safer workplaces for women across the state.

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Key Points Maharashtra mandates strict POSH Act implementation following the Nashik TCS case.

All establishments with 10+ employees must establish Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs).

Failure to comply with POSH Act rules can result in penalties up to Rs 50,000.

The government warns of criminal action for offences against women's dignity under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

TCS has suspended employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at its Nashik office.

The Maharashtra government on Friday directed strict implementation of Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act to safeguard women at workplaces, the move coming in the backdrop of the Nashik TCS case.

All government and private establishments employing 10 or more persons must set up Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) and register them on the Centre's She-Box portal, said an official release.

POSH Act Compliance and Penalties

The directions were issued following a serious incident reported at a reputed multinational company in Nashik, the release said in a reference to the TCS case.

"Failure to comply with the rules could attract a penalty of up to Rs 50,000, while repeated violations may lead to double penalties or cancellation of licences. No compromise on women's safety will be tolerated," the release quoted Women and Child Development Commissioner Jagdish Miniyar as saying.

Internal Complaints Committee Requirements

The release said several private establishments in the state are yet to constitute Internal Complaints Committees as mandated under the POSH Act.

All establishments should immediately form Internal Complaints Committees and complete registration on the She-Box portal, failing which penal action will be taken, it added.

Under the law, each committee must have a senior woman employee as president, at least two employee members and one member from a non-governmental organisation, with at least 50 per cent of the committee members being women.

Government Directives and Warnings

District collectors, deputy collectors, district women and child development officers and nodal officers of various departments have been directed to ensure all eligible establishments form committees in accordance with the law and complete registration on the portal.

The government also warned that offences such as sexual harassment, stalking, secret filming and acts insulting the dignity of women would invite criminal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Miniyar appealed to all government and private establishments to ensure immediate and effective implementation of the POSH Act and create safe workplaces for women.

Nashik TCS Case and Actions Taken

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Nashik police had registered nine FIRs after allegations of exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS unit came to light.

Nine persons have been arrested in connection with these cases.

On its part, TCS has clarified that it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.