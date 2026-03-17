Maharashtra CM Outlines Measures to Combat Investment Scam Cybercrimes

Maharashtra is cracking down on investment cybercrimes with increased security measures, arrests, and public awareness campaigns following a surge in fraudulent activities.

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points Maharashtra recorded 2,163 investment scam cybercrimes last year, leading to 455 arrests.

The Maharashtra Cyber Security Project has been implemented with advanced technology to combat cyber fraud.

A nodal cyber police station and 50 district cyber labs are now operational across the state.

Awareness campaigns are underway via social media and the cybercrime.gov.in portal to educate the public.

The state has stepped up measures to tackle cyber fraud, particularly targeting vulnerable groups such as women, children and senior citizens, Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, stated in a written reply to a question by Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh.

He said the Maharashtra Cyber Security Project has been implemented with advanced technology and skilled manpower, with its headquarters located at Mahape in Navi Mumbai.

"To control cyber offences across the state, a nodal cyber police station has been set up and 50 district cyber labs and police units are functioning to investigate technically complex cyber crimes," the CM said.

He also highlighted that 26 expert consultants have trained around 1,000 police officers and staff in the use of forensic tools for cyber investigations.

Fadnavis cited instances of large-scale investment frauds, including cases where victims were lured through fake trading applications and social media platforms, resulting in losses running into crores of rupees.

Awareness campaigns are being conducted through social media platforms along with the official portal www.cybercrime.gov.in and the cyber helpline number 1930 to help people report and prevent cybercrimes, he added.