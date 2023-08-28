News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maha: 4 Dalits hung upside down, beaten over theft

Maha: 4 Dalits hung upside down, beaten over theft

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 28, 2023 09:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Four Dalit men were allegedly hanged upside down from a tree and beaten up with sticks by six persons on suspicion of stealing a goat and some pigeons in a village in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, police said on Sunday.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media, following which the police on Saturday arrested one person in connection with the attack, while five others are absconding, an Ahmednagar police official said.

A shutdown was observed in Haregaon village in Shrirampur taluka on Sunday in protest against the incident.

Opposition Congress has termed the incident as a "blot" on humanity and the fallout of "hate" being spread by BJP.

On August 25, a group of six persons from the village allegedly went to the homes of four Dalit men, all in their 20s, and forced them to accompany them, the official said.

 

They were hanged upside down from a tree and beaten up with sticks over the suspicion of stealing a goat and some pigeons, he said.

The accused have been identified as Yuvraj Galande, Manoj Bodake, Pappu Parkhe, Deepak Gaikwad, Durgesh Vaidya and Raju Borage, the official said.

One of the accused allegedly shot a video of the attack, which later surfaced on social media, he said.

The injured men were later taken to a nearby hospital, the official said, adding that one of the victims, Shubham Magade, lodged a complaint with the police.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 364 (kidnapping) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered, the official said.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said the incident was a blot on humanity, and demanded that all the accused be arrested immediately and given strict punishment.

"Such incidents are a result of hate being spread by BJP for its political gain," he alleged.

Nationalist Congress Party's chief spokesman Mahesh Tapase accused the government of failing to protect the self-respect of Dalits.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Dalits have realised BJP is not for them'
'Dalits have realised BJP is not for them'
Gujarat: Dalit man's thumb chopped off after...
Gujarat: Dalit man's thumb chopped off after...
'Build ramps, not barriers, for Dalits'
'Build ramps, not barriers, for Dalits'
How Many Letters Does The Post Office Still Deliver?
How Many Letters Does The Post Office Still Deliver?
'Inflation will reduce in 3 months'
'Inflation will reduce in 3 months'
'It was my dream to win gold at World championships'
'It was my dream to win gold at World championships'
The legend of Neeraj Chopra continues to grow!
The legend of Neeraj Chopra continues to grow!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Dalits will find it harder to defend their dignity'

'Dalits will find it harder to defend their dignity'

When Will Such Atrocities End?

When Will Such Atrocities End?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances