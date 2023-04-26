News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Magsaysay Foundation presents 1959 award to Dalai Lama at home after 64 yrs

Magsaysay Foundation presents 1959 award to Dalai Lama at home after 64 yrs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 26, 2023 20:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The 1959 Ramon Magsaysay Award was presented to Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at his residence in Dharamsala by members of the award foundation personally after 64 years on Wednesday, his office said.

IMAGE: 1959 Ramon Magsaysay Award, being presented to Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama by members of the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation at his residence in Dharamsala, April 26, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

It was the first international award given to "His Holiness for Community Leadership in recognition of his leadership of the Tibetan community's gallant struggle in defense of the sacred religion that is the inspiration of their life and culture" by the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation in the Philippines in August 1959, the Dalai Lama's office said.

 

Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation president Susanna B Afan and foundation trustee Emily A Abrera met with the Dalai Lama, the Nobel Peace laureate, to personally present the 1959 Ramon Magsaysay Award after 64 years.

According to the Tibetan spiritual leader's office, his elder brother Gyalo Thonden had received the Magsaysay Award on his behalf in Manila, the Philippines in August 1959.

The Dalai Lama fled Tibet in 1959 and has lived in India in exile since then.

The Ramon Magsaysay Award, often called the "Nobel Prize of Asia", is an annual award established to perpetuate former Philippine President Ramon Magsaysay's example of integrity in governance, courageous service to the people, and pragmatic idealism within a democratic society, the Dalai Lama's office said.

The prize was established in April 1957 by the trustees of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund based in New York City with the concurrence of the Philippine government.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bid to 'defame' Dalai Lama: Protests erupt in Ladakh
Bid to 'defame' Dalai Lama: Protests erupt in Ladakh
'World will benefit if': Dalai Lama on India-China ties
'World will benefit if': Dalai Lama on India-China ties
Want meaningful autonomy, not independence: Dalai Lama
Want meaningful autonomy, not independence: Dalai Lama
Man suspected of sheltering Poonch attackers held
Man suspected of sheltering Poonch attackers held
Dantewada: 10 cops, driver killed in blast by Maoists
Dantewada: 10 cops, driver killed in blast by Maoists
Sindhu, Srikanth march on; Lakshya crashes out
Sindhu, Srikanth march on; Lakshya crashes out
Meet CSK's Rocket Raja
Meet CSK's Rocket Raja
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

No point in return to China, prefer India: Dalai Lama

No point in return to China, prefer India: Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama video: Govt examining what can be done

Dalai Lama video: Govt examining what can be done

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances