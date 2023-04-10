News
Rediff.com  » News » Dalai Lama apologises over 'suck my tongue' video

Dalai Lama apologises over 'suck my tongue' video

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 10, 2023 14:22 IST
The Dalai Lama on Monday apologised to a boy, his family and friends for the "hurt his words may have caused", after a video clip purportedly showing the Tibetan spiritual head asking him to suck his tongue sparked a row.

IMAGE: A video showing the Dalai Lama purportedly kissing a boy on his lips. Photograph: Twitter

In the two-minute-five-second video, the Dalai Lama also asked the child "to look at those good human beings who create peace, and happiness and not follow those who kill other people".

The statement, issued on Monday, said "A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused."

"His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident," it said.

 

The Buddhist spiritual leader's statement came after a video clip started circulating on social media that showed him meeting a young boy.

The purported video shows the Dalai Lama kissing the boy on his lips as the latter leaned in to pay his respects.

After a few moments, the Tibetan spiritual leader can be seen pointing to his mouth and sticking his tongue out. In the purported clip, Dalai Lama can be heard saying, "Can you suck my tongue."

Twitter users have expressed their disappointment and outrage over the incident.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
