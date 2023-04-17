News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bid to 'defame' Dalai Lama: Protests, shutdown in Leh, Kargil

Bid to 'defame' Dalai Lama: Protests, shutdown in Leh, Kargil

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 17, 2023 20:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Leh and Kargil towns of the Ladakh Union Territory observed a shutdown on Monday in protest against the 'controversial video' of the Dalai Lama, which went viral of the social media, drawing criticism against the spiritual leader on social media.

IMAGE: Central and Regional Tibetan Women's Association (TWA) organise a prayer in support of Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama at the Tibetan main temple of Tsuglagkhang, in Dharamshala on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Dalai Lama had apologised to a boy, his family and friends for the 'hurt his words may have caused', after a video clip purportedly showing the Tibetan spiritual head asking him to 'suck' his tongue sparked a row.

 

In the two-minute-five-second video, the Dalai Lama also asked the child 'to look at those good human beings who create peace, and happiness and not follow those who kill other people'.

Led by the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA), the protesters also condemned the 'conspiracy to defame' the Dalai Lama and extended support to him, requesting him to continue spreading peace, love, and compassion.

All the shops and business establishments remained closed and traffic was off the roads in Leh and Kargil districts in protests against 'defaming the Dalai Lama by making a video viral on social media and comments made by various celebrities hurting religious feelings of Buddhists'.

Hundreds of people took out protest rallies in Leh and Kargil.

They carried placards, religious flags amid pictures of spiritual leaders in protests against attempts to defame him.

They raised slogans against those involved in it.

"Entire Leh and Kargil districts of Ladakh observed shutdown. The people came on streets to protest against the attempt to defame Dalai Lama Ji. We are hurt over it," a social leader S Samphel told reporters in Leh.

The statement issued by the office of Dalai Lama had said, 'A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.'

'His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident,' it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why the Dalai Lama Matters
Why the Dalai Lama Matters
No point in return to China, prefer India: Dalai Lama
No point in return to China, prefer India: Dalai Lama
Want meaningful autonomy, not independence: Dalai Lama
Want meaningful autonomy, not independence: Dalai Lama
Woman with tiranga on cheek 'stopped' at Golden Temple
Woman with tiranga on cheek 'stopped' at Golden Temple
Sunstroke tragedy: Maharashtra Bhushan awardee says...
Sunstroke tragedy: Maharashtra Bhushan awardee says...
Hours after SC stay, CBI summons Abhishek Banerjee
Hours after SC stay, CBI summons Abhishek Banerjee
Wholesale inflation at 29-month low, but not for food
Wholesale inflation at 29-month low, but not for food
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Tibetan leader defends Dalai Lama over video row

Tibetan leader defends Dalai Lama over video row

'World will benefit if': Dalai Lama on India-China ties

'World will benefit if': Dalai Lama on India-China ties

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances