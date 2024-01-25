News
Rediff.com  » News » Macron may stop for roadside chai in Jaipur, pay through UPI

Macron may stop for roadside chai in Jaipur, pay through UPI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 25, 2024 16:51 IST
French president Emmanuel Macron arrived on Thursday in a decked-up Jaipur city, where he will spend several hours savouring the sites -- and perhaps some roadside chai -- before engaging in talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on strengthening India France ties.

IMAGE: French President Emmanuel Macron being welcomed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on his arrival in Jaipur on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Macron, who is the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi on January 26, will spend several hours in Jaipur, visiting iconic sites, including the hilltop Amber Palace nearby, and participating in a roadshow with Modi.

The two leaders will hold official talks at Rambagh Palace hotel in the evening.

 

The French delegation was received by Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma at the airport. Modi, who was on a visit to Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, was to reach Jaipur later.

Macron was scheduled to visit Amber Fort, Jantar Mantar and Hawa Mahal.

It will also be Modi's first visit to Rajasthan after the recent assembly polls, in which his Bharatiya Janata Party ousted the Congress government in the state.

The Macron-Modi roadshow will will begin from Jantar Mantar and end at Hawa Mahal. According to details made available by officials earlier, the French leader is also expected to do some shopping in that touristy area.

There is no official word on it, but a trader, who runs the Sahu teashop, said the leaders will stop for a cup of his masala tea.

He told PTI Videos that he would be paid digitally through UPI.

Cutouts and hoardings were put up at several locations in Jaipur around the sites Modi and Macron were set to visit.

Security has been tightened in the city and some traffic diversions put in place.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
