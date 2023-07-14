News
Rediff.com  » News » Modi attends French National Day celebrations as Guest of Honour

Modi attends French National Day celebrations as Guest of Honour

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 14, 2023 14:32 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday joined President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day parade as part of French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

Prime Minister Modi is in France for a two-day official visit.

The French National Day, or Bastille Day, occupies a special place in the French consciousness as it commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution in 1789. The Bastille Day parade is the highlight of the celebrations.

 

A 269-member Indian tri-services contingent is participating in the parade.

Three Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will also join the flypast on the occasion along with French jets.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
