Lula Returns To Power in Brazil

Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva -- better known as Lula in South America's largest country -- defeated President Jair Bolsonaro in Sunday's presidential election run-off.
The margin of victory was wafer thin -- just 1.6 per cent votes. Lula had 50.8 per cent of the votes compared with Bolsonaro's 49.2 per cent.
Lula's supporters were thrilled nevertheless to see Bolsonaro -- a Latin American version of Donald Trump -- defeated.
