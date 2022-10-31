Lula Returns To Power in Brazil

Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva -- better known as Lula in South America's largest country -- defeated President Jair Bolsonaro in Sunday's presidential election run-off.

The margin of victory was wafer thin -- just 1.6 per cent votes. Lula had 50.8 per cent of the votes compared with Bolsonaro's 49.2 per cent.

Lula's supporters were thrilled nevertheless to see Bolsonaro -- a Latin American version of Donald Trump -- defeated.

IMAGE: A supporter displays Lula nstickers on his face on the day of the presidential election run-off, October 30, 2022. All photographs: Diego Vara/Reuters

