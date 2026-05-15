Lucknow University Teacher Under Investigation After Allegations

Lucknow University has launched an investigation into a teacher accused of misconduct and leaking examination papers, prompting swift action and demands for accountability.

Key Points Lucknow University initiates inquiry against teacher Paramjeet Singh over alleged misconduct.

The teacher is accused of inappropriate phone conversations and leaking exam papers.

University administration emphasises a 'zero tolerance' policy towards such behaviour.

ABVP demands immediate dismissal and strict action against the accused teacher.

The university's Internal Complaint Committee has been directed to submit a report within 24 hours.

University of Lucknow has initiated an inquiry and lodged an FIR against a teacher after allegations surfaced that he had an objectionable and derogatory phone conversation with a female student and allegedly claimed to have shown examination papers before the test, officials said on Friday.

The accused teacher, however, denied all allegations and claimed he was being falsely implicated due to "internal politics" within the university and among students.

University sources said the matter came to light after the student informed the administration about the alleged incident and audio clips of the purported phone conversations went viral on social media.

In a press release issued on Friday, the university administration said it follows a "zero tolerance" policy in such matters and any conduct affecting the dignity of the institution and academic environment would not be tolerated.

University Launches Investigation

The release said Vice Chancellor J P Saini had directed the university's Internal Complaint Committee to submit its report within 24 hours.

The university said the move reflected its commitment to ensuring a fair probe and strict action if the allegations are found to be true.

It further said that the controller of examinations had lodged an FIR against the concerned teacher in connection with the alleged paper leak claims made in the audio clips.

Teacher Denies Allegations

A university official said statements of the accused teacher, the student and some other students were recorded in the proctor's office on Friday and the inquiry was being taken forward, after which a decision would be taken.

Speaking to PTI over the phone, the accused teacher, identified as Paramjeet Singh, an assistant professor in the Zoology Department, said, "I completely reject these allegations. I am being targeted and trapped in this matter because of internal politics within the university and among students."

Student Group Demands Action

A statement issued by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that the viral audio clip purportedly contained objectionable remarks made by the teacher to the student and claims related to leaking examination question papers.

The ABVP demanded immediate dismissal of the accused teacher and strict action against him.

ABVP Lucknow University unit president Jai Srivastava said the university administration, local police and the Uttar Pradesh government should invoke stringent provisions related to examination integrity and sexual harassment and arrest the accused teacher.