Rediff.com  » News » JNU begins probe into sexual harassment case, assures stringent action

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 01, 2022 20:17 IST
The internal complaints committee of the Jawaharlal Nehru University said a probe into an alleged sexual harassment case has been initiated and stringent action will be taken against the guilty.

A view of JNU campus. Photograph: PTI Photo

In a statement, the ICC on Tuesday said it has taken serious cognisance of the case reported to its office.

However, the committee did not reveal any details of the case.

 

"As soon as the complaint was lodged and received on 27th May 2022 at 7.46 pm, the inquiry of the case was started following due process," the notification read.

"ICC is committed to ensuring a free, fast and fair trial of the case and providing justice to the complainant. Stringent action will be taken against those found guilty," it said.

The ICC asserted that it observes a zero-tolerance policy toward any kind of sexual harassment on the campus.

An activist of the All India Students Association was last week accused of sexually harassing a woman inside the JNU campus.

The victim had complained to the ICC to take "prompt action to save her from any more mental trauma and intimidation".

The AISA has said that the accused is not affiliated to them.

In a separate incident, a student affiliated with the National Students Union of India was held responsible for molesting a female student of northeast, according to reports.

It was not immediately clear which of the two cases is being probed by the ICC.

Several student outfits, including the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, recently staged a protest demanding action against those found guilty in sexual harassment cases.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
