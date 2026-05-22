Judges Cycle To Court In Lucknow Following Modi's Appeal

In a bid to conserve fuel, judicial officers in Lucknow, including the District and Sessions Judge, cycled to court following Prime Minister Modi's appeal, showcasing a commitment to national interest.

Key Points Judicial officers in Lucknow cycled to court to save fuel, following PM Modi's appeal.

District and Sessions Judge Malkhan Singh emphasised the decision was made in the national interest.

Officers unable to cycle will use e-rickshaws for transportation to court.

Judicial officers pledge to use shared vehicles on weekdays and cycles or e-rickshaws on Saturdays.

Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan highlighted the importance of prioritising the nation's interest.

Judicial officers, including District and Sessions Judge Malkhan Singh, on Friday, pedalled to the court on bicycles in Lucknow, following an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save fuel.

Judges' Commitment to Fuel Conservation

Speaking to PTI Videos on Friday, District and Sessions Judge Malkhan Singh said the decision was made in the national interest. "We will proceed to the court today by bicycle. Those officers who are unable to ride a bicycle will travel to the court via e-rickshaw," he said.

"Furthermore, we pledge to use shared vehicles on every working day, and travel to the court by e-rickshaw or bicycle every Saturday," he added.

High Court's Support for Eco-Friendly Commuting

Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan of the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court told PTI Videos that all judicial officers would use cycles at least one day a week to reach the court.

"It is necessary, because the interest of the nation is paramount," he said.