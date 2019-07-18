News
LS productivity reaches 20-year high at 128 per cent

LS productivity reaches 20-year high at 128 per cent

July 18, 2019 19:12 IST

The ongoing session of the 17th Lok Sabha has been the most productive in the last 20 years, with the Lower House registering 128 per cent productivity till Tuesday, according to think tank PRS Legislative Research.

IMAGE: BJP MP Hema Malini and National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah arrive for the Budget Session at Parliament House in New Delhi. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

The Lok Sabha, chaired by Speaker Om Birla, has been working for more than its scheduled time and has sat till midnight on two occasions to complete its legislative business.

 

"This session, the Lok Sabha has been working for more than its scheduled time. Till July 16, 2019, the Lok Sabha's productivity is at 128 per cent which is the highest for any session in the past 20 years," the PRS Legislative Research said.

Similarly the productivity of the Rajya Sabha, where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led dispensation lacks majority unlike the Lok Sabha, is also relatively high.

The productivity of the Upper House was 98 per cent till Tuesday, according to the PRS Legislative Research.

Productivity means the number of hours the House actually functioned compared to the number of hours officially earmarked for it to work.

The session started on June 17 and will conclude on July 26.

