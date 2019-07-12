Caption this: What's Tharoor telling Naqvi?

July 12, 2019 08:24 IST

At Parliament, we often see MPs squaring off against each other, debating issues and raising issues that affect the country.

IMAGE: Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the Budget Session at Parliament House in New Delhi. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

However, it also sometimes offers a rare glimpse when MPs of opposite parties share a lighter moment.

On Thursday, a similar moment was in view when Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was in conversation with Congress's Shashi Tharoor over something they saw on Naqvi's phone.

We want to ask you dear readers, what did you think the two leaders were talking about?

How will you caption it?

Let your imagination run wild and give us your wittiest answers.