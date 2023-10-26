EC Crackdown Hits Pay Dirt In Poll States

Seizures in poll-bound states see sharp rise since implementation of Model Code of Conduct.

IMAGE: Election Commission officials inspect a helicopter used by Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar, April 23, 2023, during the state assembly election campaign. Photograph: ANI Photo

Seizures during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct have witnessed a sharp increase in the poll-bound states, which the Election Commission has attributed to the sustained efforts it has made for election expenditure monitoring, including 'keeping strict vigil, extensive monitoring, coordination with neighbouring states and inter-agency coordination'.

For example, during the Karnataka assembly polls earlier this year, the seizures of jewellery, liquor and other inducements increased 4.5 times compared to the 2018 assembly election, according to an Election Commission analysis.

Enforcement agencies seized Rs 375.61 crore (Rs 3.7561 billion) worth of goods, including Rs 96.6 crore (Rs 966 million) worth of jewellery and precious metals and Rs 147.46 crore (Rs 1.4746 billion) worth of cash between March 29 and May 8, 2023. In 2018, enforcement agencies seized goods worth Rs 83.93 crore (Rs 839.3 million).

The trend has continued, with the seizures spiking significantly in poll-bound Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh after the Model Code of Conduct kicked in on October 9.

Rajasthan

Rs 244 crore (Rs 2.44 billion): Worth of goods seized by enforcement agencies until October 22.

Rs 39.30 crore (Rs 393 million): Cash.

Rs 20.12 crore (Rs 201.2 million): Illicit liquor.

Rs 46.76 crore (Rs 467.6 million): Drugs and psychotropic substances.

Rs 30.40 crore (Rs 304 million): Gold, silver and other precious metals.

Rs 84.22 crore (Rs 842.2 million): Freebies and other items.

Rs 68.31 crore (Rs 683.1 million): Seizures in 2018 during complete period.

Madhya Pradesh

Rs 133.88 crore (Rs 1.3388 billion): Goods seized until October 22.

Rs 23.93 crore (Rs 239.3 million) Liquor.

Rs 14.77 crore (Rs 147.7 million): Cash.

Rs 9.30 crore (Rs 93 million): Psychotropic substances.

Rs 51.77 crore (Rs 517.7 million): Jewellery and precious metals.

Rs 73 crore (Rs 730 million): Seizures in 2018 during complete period.

Telangana

Rs 243 crore (Rs 2.43 billion): Total seizures in Telangana until October 19.

Rs 87.92 crore (Rs 879.2 million): Cash.

Rs 120 crore (Rs 1.2 billion): Precious metals.

Rs 10.21 crore (Rs 102.1 million): Liquor.

Rs 111 crore (Rs 1.11 billion): Seizures in 2018 during complete period.

Chhattisgarh

Rs 5.5 crore (Rs 55 million): Seizures in the first 10 days.

Rs 1.7 crore (Rs 17 million): Jewellery.

Rs 11.85 crore (Rs 118.5 million): Seizures in 2018 during complete period.

Mizoram

Rs 36 crore (Rs 360 million): Seizures of drugs, cigarettes and liquor.