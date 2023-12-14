News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » LS intruder wished to join army, wanted Rs 4000 per month

LS intruder wished to join army, wanted Rs 4000 per month

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: December 14, 2023 14:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The parents of Amol Shinde, a man from Maharashtra's Latur who was arrested for protesting outside Parliament, said their son always wanted to join the army and sought Rs 4,000 per month from them to study further, which they were unable to provide.

IMAGE: Amol Shinde being detained by security forces outside Parliament in New Delhi on December 13, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

They said he participated in army and police recruitment drives at various places, including Assam, and even worked as a daily wage labourer as he was unemployed.

Amol Shinde (25), a resident of Zari village in Chakur tehsil of Latur, was arrested on Wednesday along with Neelam, 42, of Haryana's Hisar, after they opened gas canisters that emitted smoke outside the Parliament building and shouted Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi (dictatorship will not be allowed), "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Bhim, Jai Bharat".

After the incident in Delhi, a team of Latur police visited his house in Zari village.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday night, Shinde's mother Kesarbai said, "He (Amol) always wished to join the army. But I told him to work in some company as he was age-barred (for recruitment). We came to know about the (Parliament) incident when the police visited our house. The police took his documents related to sports into their custody."

"Amol always said he wanted to study and go to Latur for that. He asked for Rs 4,000 per month, but we said that it was not possible for us. We already spent a lot and provided money for his school education," she said.

 

His father Dhanraj Shinde said, "Amol worked as a daily wage labourer. He tried for army recruitment and had gone to Assam, Nashik and Kolhapur for that purpose. Others are joining through recruitment. He might have thought how many days should I do this (work as daily wager), therefore he could have done this (Parliament act)."

"If he is saved (released in the case), he will come back to our village, but if he does not come, we will think that we didn't have a son," his father added.

The police earlier said that Amol belongs to a Scheduled Caste community and is a BA graduate. He did odd jobs as a daily wager while preparing for police and army recruitment exams. His parents and two brothers also work as daily wagers, they said.

His parents told the police that Amol left home on December 9 saying he was going to Delhi for an army recruitment drive.

As he had taken part in such recruitment drives earlier too, his parents did not find it unusual, a police official said.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons - Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D - jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour on Wednesday, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two others - Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi - also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "Tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

Delhi police officials said that during his interrogation, Amol told the investigators they were upset with issues like the farmers' protest, Manipur crisis and unemployment and that's why they carried out this act.

He told police that he bought at least five colour smoke canisters from Maharashtra's Kalyan at a price of around Rs 1,200, an official told PTI.

Another officer said that Amol would often visit Mumbai.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Parliament breach: How 6 people hatched the plan
Parliament breach: How 6 people hatched the plan
LS intruder is an e-rickshaw driver from Lucknow
LS intruder is an e-rickshaw driver from Lucknow
'He was shouting kaala kanoon vaapas lo'
'He was shouting kaala kanoon vaapas lo'
Will Rabada miss the first Test against India?
Will Rabada miss the first Test against India?
'They wanted to replicate what Bhagat Singh did'
'They wanted to replicate what Bhagat Singh did'
Koffee Talk: Aditya, Arjun Spill Beans
Koffee Talk: Aditya, Arjun Spill Beans
8 security personnel suspended for Parl security breach
8 security personnel suspended for Parl security breach
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Woman intruder Neelam participated in farmers' protest

Woman intruder Neelam participated in farmers' protest

Intruders sat quietly, suddenly jumped into Lok Sabha

Intruders sat quietly, suddenly jumped into Lok Sabha

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances