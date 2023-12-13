News
Rediff.com  » News » LS intruder Sagar left Lucknow home to attend 'protest in Delhi', says family

LS intruder Sagar left Lucknow home to attend 'protest in Delhi', says family

Source: PTI
December 13, 2023 19:34 IST
Family members of Sagar Sharma, one of the two men who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery on Wednesday, said he left home in Lucknow a few days ago to attend a "protest" in Delhi.

IMAGE: Security is beefed up at the residence of Sagar Sharma in Lucknow, December 13, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

However, the family said they are unaware about his involvement in the Parliament security breach.

Sharma is a resident of Ramnagar under Manak Nagar police station limits in Lucknow, the police said.

 

Two persons, including Sharma, jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs. The two protesters are now in the custody of Delhi police.

"I heard my brother telling my mother that he was going to Delhi to attend a protest a few days ago," said Sharma's minor sister.

"My brother would drive an e-rickshaw. He earlier used to work in Bengaluru," the sister added.

Shiv Managal Singh, station house officer of Manak Nagar police station, said, "Sagar Sharma (28), along with his sister and parents, lived in a rented house in Ramnagar area. His father Roshan Lal is a carpenter. The family has been living in the rented house for over a decade."

Sharma would drive an e-rickshaw, the SHO said.

"The family members have denied having any knowledge of his involvement in the Lok Sabha incident. We are trying to gather preliminary information from them," he added.

A police team was seen at Sharma's residence speaking to his family members.

Neighbours and journalists swarmed the house on Wednesday evening after hearing about Sharma's involvement in the incident.

The police have been deployed at the house to ensure law and order, officials said.

