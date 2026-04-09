LPG Pilfering Ring Busted in Hoshiarpur: Two Arrested

Hoshiarpur police have apprehended two individuals involved in a dangerous LPG pilfering operation, accused of stealing gas from tankers and illegally selling it, highlighting the risks of such activities.

Key Points Two men arrested in Hoshiarpur for allegedly stealing LPG from tankers.

The accused were transferring LPG into domestic cylinders for illegal sale.

Police raid in Dasuya led to the arrest and recovery of evidence.

The activity posed a significant safety hazard, according to police.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Essential Commodities Act.

Two men were arrested for allegedly pilfering liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from tankers and selling it illegally, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Mandeep Singh and Tarlochan Singh, both residents of Dasuya, police said.

Acting on inputs, a team from Dasuya police station conducted a raid at a ground near Gurdwara Takkar Sahib in Dasuya, where two LPG tankers were found parked, they said.

The accused were allegedly stealing LPG from the tankers and filling it into domestic cylinders.

Police said the activity was highly hazardous and could have led to a major accident. Two cylinders were also recovered from the accused, it added.

Legal Action and Investigation

A case has been registered against the duo under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Essential Commodities Act and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order at Dasuya police station, police said.

Further investigation is underway, they said.