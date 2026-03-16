Raid in Nanded Exposes Black Market LPG Operation

A raid in Nanded uncovered an illegal operation involving the hoarding and black market sale of LPG cylinders, leading to legal action and highlighting efforts to combat unfair pricing of essential commodities.

IMAGE: Photograph: Manash Das/ANI Photo

Key Points Authorities in Nanded seized ten empty LPG cylinders from a residence during an anti-hoarding operation.

The raid was prompted by a tip-off about illegal stocking and inflated sales of domestic and commercial cooking gas cylinders.

A case has been registered under the Essential Commodities Act and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Order.

The operation aimed to combat black marketing and ensure fair pricing of essential commodities like LPG in Nanded.

The District Supply Department raided a house in Nanded and seized ten empty LPG cylinders during its anti-hoarding and black marketing drive, officials said on Monday.

The action followed a tip-off that Maksud Ahmed, a resident of Hanuman Mandir Road, was illegally stocking domestic and commercial cooking gas cylinders at his residence and selling them at inflated prices.

A case was registered under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Restriction on Use and Fixation of Selling Price) Order 2000.