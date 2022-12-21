News
Rediff.com  » News » Longewala Battle Hero Laid to Rest

By REDIFF NEWS
December 21, 2022 13:11 IST
The Border Security Force bid farewell to one of its bravest heroes, Naik Bhairon Singh Rathore, at Solankiya Tala in Jodhpur on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

One of the heroes of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 War, the BSF veteran passed away aged 81 on Monday.

 

IMAGE: Naik Bhairon Singh Rathore's mortal remains is taken for the last rites. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Police personnel lay wreaths at the BSF veteran's mortal remains. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Army personnel pay tribute to the 1971 battle hero.

 

 

 

IMAGE: BSF personnel offer a gun salute to the fallen hero.

 

IMAGE: BSF personnel take the Tricolour that covered this great son of India's body before the cremation.

 

IMAGE: The Tiranga is handed over to his family.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
