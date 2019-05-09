Atishi breaks down over BJP's obscene pamphlets on her

May 09, 2019 17:12 IST

East Delhi Aam Aadmi Party candidate Atishi on Thursday broke down while reading a pamphlet containing "obscene and derogatory" remarks against her that she claimed has been distributed in the constituency by her Bharatiya Janata Party rival Gautam Gambhir.

No immediate reaction was received from Gambhir.

WATCH: Atishi alleges BJP's Gautam Gambhir distributing obscene pamphlets about her

Atishi, who was accompanied by Deputy Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a press conference, broke down as she read out the pamphlet in front of reporters.

She said she had welcomed Gambhir, a former cricketer, when he entered politics but now the BJP has stooped to an unexpected level.