News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Lok Sabha adjourned till Monday amid Oppn demand for NEET debate

Lok Sabha adjourned till Monday amid Oppn demand for NEET debate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 28, 2024 13:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day on Friday as the opposition demanded a discussion on the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam NEET.

When the House reassembled at 12 noon, opposition members continued with their demand for a discussion on matters related to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Speaker Om Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told opposition members that they can discuss the matter during the course of the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

Birla said there are certain norms of Parliament that have to be followed and committees have to be formed to which Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said students are not aware of it. They are only demanding justice.

As members from the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam parties stormed the Well, Rijiju said it is for the first time that the opposition is seen demanding a discussion on an issue before the House takes up the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

"I assure the opposition we will answer any issue that you raise during the Motion of Thanks discussion," Rijiju said.

 

As members continued with sloganeering, Birla said the people have elected members to this House so that they can raise and discuss issues, and not disrupt the proceedings.

"There is a difference between protest on the road and protest inside the House... You (Opposition) don't want House to run? You don't want to discuss NEET during Motion of Thanks discussion?" Birla said.

As the House continued to see uproar, Birla adjourned the proceedings till Monday.

Amid din, TMC member S K Nurul Islam took oath as a Lok Sabha member

When the House met in morning, opposition members were on their feet seeking the acceptance of an adjournment motion to suspend all business and discuss matters related to NEET.

However, the Speaker said he would first take up the obituary references to 13 former members, including ex-Lok Sabha speaker and ex-Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi.

When the obituary references were over, the opposition members were on their feet again.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said the NEET issue is a very important issue for the whole country and they want a dedicated discussion in the House on the matter. Hence, the adjournment motion should be accepted, he said.

However, Birla said he could not allow it as the House was about to take up the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on Thursday.

"You can raise all matters in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. You will get enough time. But I can't allow you to raise any other issue during the debate on the Motion of Thanks. It was already decided and mentioned in the bulletin too," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'There's No NEET Gadbad But A Scam'
'There's No NEET Gadbad But A Scam'
No Leader Is Bigger Than The Electorate
No Leader Is Bigger Than The Electorate
Modi 'stopped' war, but can't stop paper leaks: Rahul
Modi 'stopped' war, but can't stop paper leaks: Rahul
Superbet Chess: Gukesh draws with Nepomniachtchi
Superbet Chess: Gukesh draws with Nepomniachtchi
Will Godi Media Change In Modi 3.0?
Will Godi Media Change In Modi 3.0?
Sports Gets Sexy On OTT This Week!
Sports Gets Sexy On OTT This Week!
'Don't Involve My Family!'
'Don't Involve My Family!'
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

'Jai Shri Ram, NEET-NEET': Slogans fly in LS on Day 1

'Jai Shri Ram, NEET-NEET': Slogans fly in LS on Day 1

NEET-PG Delay May Push Doctors Abroad

NEET-PG Delay May Push Doctors Abroad

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances