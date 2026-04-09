Police Recover Ammunition, Suspected Fake Currency from AMU Hostel

An Aligarh Muslim University hostel room raid uncovered ammunition and suspected counterfeit currency, sparking a police investigation into potential links with a recent shooting incident in the area.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Police recovered live cartridges, suspected fake currency, and mobile phones from an Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) hostel room.

The accused, Shevaaz, had allegedly forced out legitimate residents and occupied the room for several months.

The raid is connected to an ongoing investigation into a shooting incident in Aligarh.

Documents suggest the accused gained admission to AMU as a non-resident student.

Incriminating material, including live cartridges and suspected fake currency has been recovered from an Aligarh Muslim University hostel room, police said on Thursday.

The police, acting on a tip-off on Wednesday, seized .32 bore pistol bullets, four 12 bore cartridges, fake currency, eight mobile phones, and empty magazine covers, from a room in Sir Ziauddin Hall, they said.

The room was occupied by the accused, Shevaaz, who had allegedly forced out the legitimate residents, and had been living there for several months, AMU Proctor Naved Khan said.

Police detained and questioned one of the authorised occupants of the room regarding the circumstances under which the intruder managed to occupy the premises, Khan said.

Documents recovered from the room suggest that the accused had secured admission to AMU as a non-resident student, he added.

Investigation into Shooting Incident

The development comes amid an ongoing investigation into a shooting incident reported on April 6 in the Civil Lines area of Aligarh.

Police had arrested and interrogated three persons in connection with that case on Tuesday, during which the name of the accused surfaced, leading investigators to the hostel room.

A detailed probe is underway, they said.