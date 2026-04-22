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Home  » News » Live Bullets Discovered At Kerala Railway Hospital

Live Bullets Discovered At Kerala Railway Hospital

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 22, 2026 16:16 IST

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An investigation is underway after seven live bullets were found abandoned in a bathroom at a railway hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, raising security concerns.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Key Points

  • Seven live bullets discovered in a bathroom at a railway hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.
  • Police have taken the live bullets into custody for examination.
  • An investigation has been launched to determine the origin of the bullets.
  • Preliminary assessment suggests the bullets may have been used by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Seven live bullets were recovered from a bathroom of a railway hospital in the state capital, police said on Wednesday.

Investigation Launched After Bullet Discovery

The bullets were found abandoned inside a toilet at the railway hospital located in Pettah area, they said.

 

Police officials reached the spot and took the bullets into custody for further examination.

"Though the bullets appear to be old, they are live. A case will be registered soon and a detailed probe will be launched," a police officer attached to the Vanchiyoor police station said.

Preliminary assessment suggests that the bullets may have been used by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), but it can be confirmed only after a thorough investigation, sources added.

The discovery of live ammunition in a public space raises concerns about security protocols and potential misuse. Railway hospitals in India, like other government facilities, are expected to maintain strict control over potentially dangerous materials. The investigation will likely focus on identifying the source of the bullets and preventing similar incidents in the future.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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