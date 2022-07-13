News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Litany of falsehood unleashed on me: Ansari on BJP's Pak scribe claim

Litany of falsehood unleashed on me: Ansari on BJP's Pak scribe claim

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 13, 2022 19:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari on Wednesday refuted the allegation that he had invited to India a Pakistani journalist who has claimed to have spied for Inter-Services Intelligence, and said a 'litany of falsehood' has been unleashed against him in sections of media and by a Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson.

IMAGE: Former vice president Hamid Ansari pays floral tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on the latter's birth anniversary. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a statement, he also rejected the allegation, made by the BJP citing comments of a former Research and Analysis Wing functionary, that he had compromised national interest as India's ambassador to Iran.

 

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia had at a press conference earlier in the day asked Ansari and the Congress to come clean on the claims of Pakistani journalist Nusrat Mirza that he had visited India five times during the United Progressive Alliance rule and passed on sensitive information collected in New Delhi to his Pakistan's spy agency ISI.

Bhatia cited Mirza's purported comments that he had visited India on Ansari's invitations and also met him, but the former vice president rejected the claims.

In his rebuttal, Ansari said, 'It is a known fact that invitations to foreign dignitaries by the Vice-President of India are on the advice of the government, generally through the Ministry of External Affairs.

'I had inaugurated the Conference on Terrorism, on December 11, 2010, the 'International Conference of Jurists on International Terrorism and Human Rights'. As is the normal practice, the list of invitees would have been drawn by the organisers. I never invited him or met him,' added Ansari, who was India's vice president between 2007-17.

The former vice president said his work as ambassador to Iran was at all times within the knowledge of the government of the day.

He said he is bound by the commitment to national security in such matters and will refrain from commenting on them.

'The Government of India has all the information and is the only authority to tell the truth. It is a matter of record that after my stint in Tehran, I was appointed India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York. My work there has been acknowledged at home and abroad,' Ansari said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Absolutely No Need To Go After All Things Muslim
Absolutely No Need To Go After All Things Muslim
Do Indian Muslims matter?
Do Indian Muslims matter?
'Average Muslim in UP can't run away'
'Average Muslim in UP can't run away'
16th round of India-China talks likely on July 17
16th round of India-China talks likely on July 17
'It was not a mob. It was a revolution'
'It was not a mob. It was a revolution'
UK PM race: Sunak holds on to lead ahead of voting
UK PM race: Sunak holds on to lead ahead of voting
Recipe: Vinay's Classic Cacio e Pepe Pasta
Recipe: Vinay's Classic Cacio e Pepe Pasta
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Muslims and the reality of a transformed India

Muslims and the reality of a transformed India

Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days

Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances