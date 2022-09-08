Then and Now: Central Vista Avenue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Thursday evening inaugurate the newly-christened Kartavya Path -- a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate that will have red granite walkways with greenery all around, refurbished canals, state-wise food stalls, new amenity blocks and vending kiosks.

The entire stretch has been revamped under the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

Here are the comparative before-and-after images of the renovated Central Vista Avenue.

India Gate

Kartavya Path, formerly known as Rajpath

Along the Kartavya Path

Parking zone