Rediff.com  » News » Then and Now: Central Vista Avenue

Then and Now: Central Vista Avenue

By THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
Last updated on: September 08, 2022 17:11 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Thursday evening inaugurate the newly-christened Kartavya Path -- a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate that will have red granite walkways with greenery all around, refurbished canals, state-wise food stalls, new amenity blocks and vending kiosks.

The entire stretch has been revamped under the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

Here are the comparative before-and-after images of the renovated Central Vista Avenue.

 

India Gate

Kartavya Path, formerly known as Rajpath 

Along the Kartavya Path

Parking zone

 

 

 

 

THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The journey of Rajpath
Why Central Vista project is all wrong
Uttam's Take: Modi's Democratic Heritage
US okays $450mn F-16 sustainment programme to Pak
Your Pix: Ganesh Visarjan In Chandigarh
Hockey World Cup: India handed tricky draw
Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The journey of Rajpath
The War Against Coronavirus

