HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Gets Life Imprisonment for Sexually Assaulting 4-Year-Old

Man Gets Life Imprisonment for Sexually Assaulting 4-Year-Old

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

March 01, 2026 11:22 IST

In a landmark verdict, a Kerala court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the heinous sexual assault and torture of a four-year-old girl, underscoring the state's commitment to protecting children and prosecuting child abuse cases under the POCSO Act.

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • A man in Kollam, Kerala, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting and torturing a four-year-old girl.
  • The Punalur Fast Track Court sentenced Kalaivanan Kamaraj under the POCSO Act, imposing a Rs 5 lakh fine.
  • The accused inflicted burn injuries and sexually assaulted the child between May and June 2023.
  • The abuse was discovered by a public health nurse who reported the injuries to Childline authorities.
  • The court noted the repeated abuse and the accused's manipulation of the child's mother under the guise of 'deliverance' from an evil spirit.

A court here has sentenced a man to imprisonment until death for torturing and sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl.

Punalur Fast Track Court (POCSO Act Cases) Special Judge Aravind B Edayodi on Friday awarded the sentence and a fine of Rs 5 lakh to Kalaivanan Kamaraj, a native of Nagapattinam currently residing in Kacheri here.

 

The court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and a Rs 5 lakh fine under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

The accused was also sentenced to jail terms under various sections of the IPC and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, with all substantive sentences to run concurrently.

Details of the Abuse

The prosecution's case is that the victim was residing with her mother and the accused in a rented house. Between May 12 and June 15, 2023, the accused attacked the child, causing burn injuries to her chest and legs with burning cigarette butts, and sexually assaulted her, according to the prosecution's case.

The incident came to light when a Junior Public Health nurse from an Urban Primary Health Centre visited the family, noticed the victim's injuries, and informed Childline authorities. The child and her sister were subsequently shifted to a Child Care Institution, and Kollam West Police arrested the accused following a preliminary probe.

Court Observations

The court observed that the victim was below five years old at the time of the offence and that the accused had repeatedly inflicted physical harm.

The court further noted that the accused manipulated the mother by claiming a spirit would enter her, harassing the victim under the guise of "deliverance" from an evil spirit.

"There was a long repeated abuse which shocks the judicial conscience," the court said.

The trial included the examination of 24 witnesses and 27 documents.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

crimecrimesAgainstWomen

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Man Sentenced to 53 Years for Sexually Assaulting Minor
Kerala Man Sentenced to 53 Years for Sexually Assaulting Minor
Kerala court sentences TN native to 30 yrs imprisonment for sexual assault of girl
Couple Arrested for Allegedly Torturing Three Minor Girls in Kerala
CPI(M) Men Get 5 Years for Attack on BJP Worker
'I was abused when I was 6'
'I was abused when I was 6'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Watch: Israel releases first footage of strikes in Iran0:15

Watch: Israel releases first footage of strikes in Iran

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital1:13

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital

Sushmita Sen spotted with her daughter in Mumbai1:03

Sushmita Sen spotted with her daughter in Mumbai

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO