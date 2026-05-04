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Home  » News » Man Gets Life For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl

Man Gets Life For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 04, 2026 20:20 IST

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A Gondia court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the aggravated sexual assault of a seven-year-old girl, highlighting the severity of crimes against children under the POCSO Act.

Key Points

  • A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Gondia.
  • The Special Judge under the POCSO Act delivered the verdict.
  • The accused lured the girl into his home and committed the crime in May 2024.
  • The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict.

A speech-and-hearing impaired man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Gondia court on Monday for sexually assaulting a seven-and-half-year-old girl in May 2024.

Court Sentences Man Under POCSO Act

Special Judge (POCSO Act) and Additional Sessions Judge K N Gautam sentenced Laxman alias Mukka Isaru Bramhankar (47) to life imprisonment under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

 

Details of the Sexual Assault Case

As per the prosecution, Bramhankar had lured the girl into his home on May 8, 2024 and sexually assaulted her. A case was filed at Gondia City police station after she narrated the ordeal to her parents.

Witness Testimony and Court Decision

Eleven witnesses were examined in the case, including a teacher at a school for the speech-and-hearing impaired.

The court also fined Bramhankar Rs 20,000, which if not paid will see enhancement of the sentence by another two years.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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