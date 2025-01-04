HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Life sprouts in space': ISRO successfully germinates cowpea seeds

'Life sprouts in space': ISRO successfully germinates cowpea seeds

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 04, 2025 19:43 IST

x

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday said the cowpea seeds it had sent to space onboard the PSLV-C60 POEM-4 platform have germinated under microgravity conditions within four days of the launch of the mission.

IMAGE: Cowpea seeds sent on the PS4-Orbital Experiment Module (POEM) have germinated in the near zero-gravity and enclosed surroundings of space. Photograph: @isro/X

The space agency sent eight cowpea seeds as part of the Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies (CROPS) experiment conducted by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) to study plant growth in microgravity conditions.

"Life sprouts in space! VSSC's CROPS experiment onboard PSLV-C60 POEM-4 successfully sprouted cowpea seeds in 4 days. Leaves expected soon," ISRO said in a post on X.

 

The PSLV-C60 mission placed two SpaDeX satellites in orbit on the night of December 30. The fourth stage of the rocket carrying the POEM-4 platform has been orbiting the earth with 24 onboard experiments at an altitude of 350 km since Tuesday.

The CROPS experiment aims to understand how plants grow in the unique conditions of space, which is essential for future long-duration space missions.

The experiment involves growing eight cowpea seeds in a controlled environment with active thermal regulation, simulating conditions that plants might encounter during extended space travel.

CROPS is envisioned as a multi-phase platform to develop and evolve ISRO's capabilities for growing and sustaining flora in extraterrestrial environments.

Designed as a fully-automated system, a five to seven-day experiment has been planned to demonstrate seed germination and plant sustenance until reaching the two-leaf stage in a microgravity environment.

The cowpea seeds have been placed in a closed-box environment with active thermal control.

Passive measurements, including camera imaging, oxygen and carbon dioxide concentrations, relative humidity, temperature, and soil moisture monitoring, are available for plant growth and monitoring, the space agency said.

ISRO also posted a separate "selfie video" of the chaser satellite of the space docking experiment that is orbiting the earth at an altitude of 470 km.

The chaser satellite is expected to dock with the target satellite in space on Tuesday, a feat that would make India only the fourth country to master this cutting-edge technology after Russia, the US and China.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

NASA Gets Ready To Live On Mars
NASA Gets Ready To Live On Mars
ISRO to test space farming in next mission
ISRO to test space farming in next mission
Ready For Life On Mars...
Ready For Life On Mars...
PSLV Rocket: 1 To 60 In Three Decades
PSLV Rocket: 1 To 60 In Three Decades
India's first man in space won't be lonely anymore
India's first man in space won't be lonely anymore

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 RD Burman Songs You Must Know

webstory image 2

Burj Khalifa Turns 15!

webstory image 3

5 Healthy Indian Street Foods

VIDEOS

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spotted at Mumbai airport0:42

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spotted at Mumbai airport

Sharvari Wagh stuns in a sporty outfit as she gets clicked at a cafe in Bandra0:37

Sharvari Wagh stuns in a sporty outfit as she gets...

TN's Thatchankurichi hosts first Jallikattu of 20251:35

TN's Thatchankurichi hosts first Jallikattu of 2025

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD