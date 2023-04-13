News
NASA Gets Ready To Live On Mars

NASA Gets Ready To Live On Mars

By REDIFF NEWS
April 13, 2023 08:59 IST
Glimpses of the Mars Dune Alpha, NASA's simulated Mars habitat, that is being used as preparation to send humans to the Red Planet.

The Mars Dune Alpha is a 1,700-square-foot 3D printed structure built to support long-duration, exploration-class. space missions.

The four member crew, who will live and work in this habitat, will face the challenges of a mission on Mars, including resource limitations, equipment failure, communication delays, and other environmental stressors.

 

IMAGE: Members of the media tour the Mars landscape simulation area at the Mars Dune Alpha at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, USA. All photographs: Go Nakamura/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Boots seen inside the Mars Dune Alpha.

 

IMAGE: The door for the airlock room.

 

IMAGE: The entrance to the working area.

 

IMAGE: The medical bay.

 

IMAGE: The working area.

 

IMAGE: An oxygen generator system.

 

IMAGE: A washing machine and exercise equipment.

 

IMAGE: The crew quarter.

 

IMAGE: A recreational area.

 

IMAGE: A 3D printer.

 

IMAGE: The lavatory.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
