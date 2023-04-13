NASA Gets Ready To Live On Mars

Glimpses of the Mars Dune Alpha, NASA's simulated Mars habitat, that is being used as preparation to send humans to the Red Planet.

The Mars Dune Alpha is a 1,700-square-foot 3D printed structure built to support long-duration, exploration-class. space missions.

The four member crew, who will live and work in this habitat, will face the challenges of a mission on Mars, including resource limitations, equipment failure, communication delays, and other environmental stressors.

IMAGE: Members of the media tour the Mars landscape simulation area at the Mars Dune Alpha at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, USA. All photographs: Go Nakamura/Reuters

IMAGE: Boots seen inside the Mars Dune Alpha.

IMAGE: The door for the airlock room.

IMAGE: The entrance to the working area.

IMAGE: The medical bay.

IMAGE: The working area.

IMAGE: An oxygen generator system.

IMAGE: A washing machine and exercise equipment.

IMAGE: The crew quarter.

IMAGE: A recreational area.

IMAGE: A 3D printer.

IMAGE: The lavatory.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com