NASA Gets Ready To Live On Mars

Glimpses of the Mars Dune Alpha, NASA's simulated Mars habitat, that is being used as preparation to send humans to the Red Planet.
The Mars Dune Alpha is a 1,700-square-foot 3D printed structure built to support long-duration, exploration-class. space missions.
The four member crew, who will live and work in this habitat, will face the challenges of a mission on Mars, including resource limitations, equipment failure, communication delays, and other environmental stressors.
