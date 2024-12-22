News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » ISRO to test space farming in next mission

ISRO to test space farming in next mission

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: December 22, 2024 20:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Demonstration of seed germination in outer space, a robotic arm to catch a tethered debris there, and testing of green propulsion systems are some of the experiments planned on the POEM-4 -- the fourth stage of ISRO's PSLV rocket that remains in orbit after launching a satellite.

IMAGE: ISRO's SpaDeX mission, launching with PSLV-C60, will demonstrate in-space docking using two small spacecraft, on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The PSLV-C60 mission, slated for an yearend launch, is scheduled to place the twin satellites 'Chaser and Target' to demonstrate the space docking technologies that are crucial for building India's space station.

The PSLV Orbital Experiment Module (POEM) will carry 24 experiments -- 14 from various ISRO labs and 10 from private universities and start-ups -- to demonstrate various technologies in space.

 

ISRO plans to grow eight cowpea seeds from seed germination and plant sustenance until the two-leaf stage in a closed-box environment with active thermal control as part of the Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies (CROPS) developed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre.

The Amity Plant Experimental Module in Space (APEMS), developed by Amity University, Mumbai, plans to study the growth of spinach in a microgravity environment.

Two parallel experiments will be carried out simultaneously -- one on POEM-4 in space and one on the ground at the university.

The experiment's outcome will provide insights into how higher plants sense the direction of gravity and light.

The Debris Capture Robotic Manipulator, developed by VSSC, will demonstrate the capturing of tethered debris by a robotic manipulator using visual servoing and object motion prediction in the space environment.

The robotic manipulator will be capable of capturing free-floating debris and refuelling tethered and free-floating spacecraft in future POEM missions.

Mumbai-based start-up Manastu Space will test Vyom-2U, the green propulsion thruster, that uses a blend of hydrogen peroxide and in-house additives as fuel, with the goal of providing a safer and higher-performing alternative to hydrazine for space applications.

The Varuna payload, developed by Piersight Space-Ahmedabad, is an in-orbit demonstration of a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) in a CubeSat form factor.

This mission marks the initial step towards establishing a constellation of SAR and Automatic Identification System (AIS) satellites, aiming to provide persistent, near real-time monitoring of all human and industrial activity at sea.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Space Kidz Is Planning A Moon Mission
Space Kidz Is Planning A Moon Mission
ISRO's smallest rocket completes final test flight
ISRO's smallest rocket completes final test flight
How AgniKul Is Changing The Space Game
How AgniKul Is Changing The Space Game
Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Parbhani on Monday
Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Parbhani on Monday
IPO boom: Record Rs 1.6 lakh cr raised in 2024
IPO boom: Record Rs 1.6 lakh cr raised in 2024
1st ODI: Mandhana, Renuka blow away West Indies
1st ODI: Mandhana, Renuka blow away West Indies
Omar's party responds to reports of aligning with BJP
Omar's party responds to reports of aligning with BJP
More like this
PSLV places 2 European satellites into orbit
PSLV places 2 European satellites into orbit
Isro postpones Proba-3 launch after anomaly
Isro postpones Proba-3 launch after anomaly

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances