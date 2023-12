The BioPod module is a high-tech greenhouse controlled by artificial intelligence designed to grow plants and develop agriculture to fight climate change and in preparation for future life on Mars.

The BioPod module, which can be used on earth and in space, is displayed at the Interstellar Lab in Ivry-sur-Seine near Paris, France.

All photographs: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

IMAGE: Interstellar Lab Founder and CEO Barbara Belvisi inside the BioPod module, here and below.

IMAGE: Belvisi next to the BioPod module.

IMAGE: Belvisi looks at a seedling inside the BioPod module.

IMAGE: Plants seen inside the BioPod module.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

