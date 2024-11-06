News
Home  » News » 'Let that sink in': Musk posts 'White House' picture

'Let that sink in': Musk posts 'White House' picture

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 06, 2024 14:33 IST
Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk exuded confidence of Donald Trump's return to the White House, as the early projections show the former president ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Photographs: @elonmusk/X

In a post on the microblogging platform X, Elon Musk shared his photograph along with former US President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk were photographed at the former president's election watch party in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

 

Musk also shared an edited photograph of him in the Oval Office of the White House with him carrying a sink into the room along with the tongue-in-cheek caption, "Let that sink in".

Musk had used these words earlier when he bought the microblogging platform Twitter at a staggering cost of USD 44 billion.

As the deal had seemed nearly impossible before fruition, Musk entered Twitter's San Francisco office with a kitchen sink to let the deal 'sink in' for people.

The counting of votes is underway for the US Presidential elections after polling closed almost in all states on Tuesday (local time).

Notably, Musk has time and again publicly expressed his support towards former president Trump.

He has donated USD 75 million to Trump's Political Action Committee aiming to pave his return to the White House.

He even hosted an X-Space with the former President and appeared at some of his campaign rallies.

The Tesla CEO had even expressed his willingness to serve after Trump hinted that he would consider Elon Musk for a cabinet role or advisory post if he wins.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
