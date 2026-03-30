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LeT Suspect Arrested in Delhi; ISI Link Suspected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 30, 2026 12:13 IST

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Delhi Police have arrested a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba operative in Ghazipur, revealing potential links to Pakistan's ISI and raising concerns about sleeper cell activity in the region.

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested Shabbir Ahmad Lone, a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba operative, in the Ghazipur area.
  • Lone is accused of being a sleeper cell member and pasting anti-national posters.
  • Investigations suggest the module was operated by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
  • Lone was previously arrested in 2007 with arms and ammunition and has suspected links to Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi.

Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a suspected operative of the Lashkar-e-Taiba from the Ghazipur area here, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Shabbir Ahmad Lone, was allegedly working as a sleeper cell member and had pasted anti-national posters at multiple locations, he said.

 

ISI Involvement Suspected

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the module was being operated at the behest of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)," the officer said.

"We have recovered currency of Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and India from him," the officer said.

Accused's Background

Shabbir Ahmad Lone, alias Raja alias Kashmiri, a resident of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, was earlier arrested by the Special Cell in 2007 with a large cache of arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 rifle and grenades. He remained lodged in Tihar Jail till 2018.

Police sources said that he had links with Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, and had received terror training in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He is currently being interrogated.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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