Suspected ISIS terrorist, who gave Pune cops the slip, held in Delhi

Suspected ISIS terrorist, who gave Pune cops the slip, held in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: October 02, 2023 10:57 IST
The Delhi police has arrested one of National Investigation Agency's most wanted terrorists, Shahnawaz, who is alleged to have links with an ISIS module, officials said on Monday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shanawaz had escaped from the custody of the Pune police and was living in Delhi, they said.

 

He carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh.

An engineer by profession, Shahnawaz was arrested by the Delhi police's special cell and is currently being interrogated, officials said.

Four to five people, connected to the module and detained in the matter, are also being interrogated, the person said.

Shanawaz was found to have some chemical substance on him, which was seized, the official said.

The police have also recovered other incriminating material suspected to be used for IED fabrication, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
