Leh-bound IndiGo plane returns to Delhi after 'technical issue'

Leh-bound IndiGo plane returns to Delhi after 'technical issue'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: June 19, 2025 12:13 IST

A Leh-bound IndiGo plane returned to the national capital due to a technical issue on Thursday morning after being airborne for over two hours.

Photograph: Courtesy IndiGo on Facebook

The A320 aircraft, operating the flight 6E2006 from Delhi to Leh, returned to the national capital after being airborne for over two hours, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2006 operating from Delhi to Leh on 19 June 2025, returned to origin due to a technical issue which caused operational restrictions to land in Leh. As per procedures, the pilot returned back to Delhi," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

 

The spokesperson also said the aircraft is undergoing necessary maintenance before resuming operations.

"In the meanwhile, an alternative aircraft has been arranged to fly the customers to Leh," the spokesperson said and regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

Details about the number of passengers onboard the plane could not be immediately ascertained.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
