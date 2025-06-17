HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IndiGo Delhi flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur after bomb threat

IndiGo Delhi flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur after bomb threat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 17, 2025 20:51 IST

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight with 157 passengers on board made an emergency landing in Nagpur on Tuesday after receiving a bomb threat, the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) said.

IMAGE: An IndiGo flight 6E 2706 from Muscat-Kochi-Delhi makes an emergency landing after a bomb threat was received, at Nagpur airport in Nagpur, June 17, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The flight, which originated from Muscat, was on its way to Delhi after its scheduled stop in Kochi.

The CIAL said it received the threat in its official email ID about the flight, which departed for Delhi with 157 passengers and six crew members at 9.31 am.

 

"The information was promptly communicated to relevant authorities following which the flight made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport," the airport operator said.

An IndiGo spokesperson later in a statement confirmed receiving a "security concern" pertaining to its flight and said it immediately informed the relevant authorities as per security aviation protocol.

Subsequently, a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was convened and the threat was declared as "specific", CIAL said.

"The flight safely landed at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur, and all customers disembarked," IndiGo said in the statement.

The spokesperson said the airline is fully cooperating with the authorities concerned in conducting the mandatory security checks before the aircraft is cleared to resume operations.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
