7th top Hezbollah leader killed as Israel bombs Beirut, strikes Houthis too

A day after killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike in Beirut, Israel conducted widespread strikes in Lebanon on Sunday, killing over 100 people.

IMAGE: Children walk on the street as displaced people take shelter at a square after fleeing the Israeli strikes, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in central Beirut, Lebanon on September 30, 2024. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) also launched airstrikes on military targets in Yemen, specifically targeting Houthi-controlled sites, including power plants and a seaport.

Sharing a post on X, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said, 'The IAF struck military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in Yemen in response to their recent attacks against Israel.'

It added, 'The targets included power plants and a seaport, which were used by the Houthis to transfer Iranian weapons to the region, in addition to military supplies and oil.'

Meanwhile, Israel's airstrikes on Lebanon on Sunday claimed the lives of at least 105 people and injured 359 others, according to Lebanon's health ministry.

The strikes targeted Hezbollah positions across the country, including the southern city of Sidon, areas around Beirut, and Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley.

The bombardment followed the assassination of Nasrallah on Friday, which marked a significant blow to the militant group's leadership.

Nasrallah's death has further intensified the conflict, as Hezbollah responded with increased attacks on Israel, some of which were intercepted by Israel's defense systems.

Lebanese media claimed that Israeli strikes also targeted civilian buildings, resulting in multiple casualties, including medics.

Over two days of airstrikes in southern Lebanon, at least 14 healthcare workers were killed, according to Lebanese media. In total, more than 1,000 people have been killed and over 6,000 injured since Israel escalated its attacks on Hezbollah two weeks ago.

Sunday's strikes also killed Nabil Kaouk, Hezbollah's deputy head of the Central Council. He was the seventh senior leader from the group killed in the past week. Another senior Hezbollah commander, Ali Karaki, was killed in the same Friday strike that took out Nasrallah.

The strikes in Beirut follow a broader Israeli strategy to target Hezbollah infrastructure across Lebanon, a move seen as a retaliation for Hezbollah's continued missile attacks on northern Israel. Hezbollah has carried out counter strikes on cities like Haifa, which forced millions of Israelis to seek shelter.

Despite Israel's air superiority and defense systems intercepting many of these missile strikes, the ongoing exchange of fire has significantly raised tensions across the region.

The conflict has also triggered a dire humanitarian crisis in Lebanon. Over the past two weeks, more than 1,030 people have been killed, including 156 women and 87 children, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.

The airstrikes and missile attacks have caused massive displacement, with an estimated 250,000 people seeking shelter in public buildings and over a million more taking refuge in the homes of relatives.

Israel has also expanded its military operations in Yemen, targeting Houthi-controlled facilities.

On Sunday, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) conducted airstrikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen’s Hodeida region.

The strikes targeted power plants and a seaport, which Israel claims were being used by the Houthis to facilitate the transfer of Iranian weapons to the region.

The strikes came in response to a Houthi missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport in Israel on Saturday, just as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was arriving.

Four people were killed, and 29 were injured in the Israeli strikes on Yemen, according to the Houthi-run health ministry.

United States President Joe Biden expressed concerns over the escalation and has planned discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby noted that while Israel's strikes have 'wiped out' much of Hezbollah's command structure, the group will likely attempt to rebuild its leadership.

Meanwhile, France has confirmed the death of a second French national in Lebanon following the airstrikes. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot visited Lebanon in an effort to mediate and de-escalate the situation.

In an address after Nasrallah's death, Netanyahu labeled him as 'the main engine of Iran's axis of evil'.

Netanyahu's remarks also included a broader warning to Iran, stating that no location in Iran or the region was beyond Israel's reach.

The Israeli government has made it clear that it will continue to take decisive military action against any threats to its security, including those coming from Iran or its proxy forces.

-- with inputs from ANI